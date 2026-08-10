Disciplinary action against more teachers if involved in Savarkar quiz row: Kerala Minister

Kasaragod: Kerala Education Minister N Shamsudheen on Monday said disciplinary action will be taken against more teachers if they are found to be involved in the controversial answer in a quiz questionnaire that described Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as the freedom fighter "who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British."

Director General of General Education Snehil Kumar Singh on Sunday issued an order directing the immediate suspension of Guru Prasad, a teacher at Aided Upper Primary School (AUPS) Pallathadka in the Kumbla sub-district of Kasaragod, for preparing the questionnaire.