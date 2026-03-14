Directorate General Resettlement organises job fair for ex-servicemen in Pune
Pune: An ex-servicemen (ESM) job fair was organised at BEG & Centre in Kirkee in Pune on Friday, an official said.
It was organised by Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under Defence Ministry's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DoESW), he added.
"The event witnessed participation from both ex-servicemen and industry, with 620 ESM and 45 leading national and multinational companies coming together to offer nearly 2000 employment opportunities across diverse sectors. The job fair was inaugurated by Major General SBK Singh along with Major General Vishal Aggarwal," a release said.
The senior officers interacted extensively with participating ESM and corporate representatives, gaining valuable insights into emerging employment opportunities and industry expectations, it added.
Devendra Akolkar, Plant HR, L&T Defence (Talegaon) was the corporate guest of honour.
Major recruiters at the event included L & T Defence, Wirtgen, WILO Mather and Platt Pumps, Cemindia Projects, JSW Steel, it said.
"The job fair provided a valuable platform for ex-servicemen to showcase their technical, managerial and administrative expertise, while enabling industry to access a disciplined, skilled and experienced talent pool," the release said.
The event further reinforced DGR's commitment to facilitating meaningful second careers for veterans and strengthening their integration into the civilian workforce, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.