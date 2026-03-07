Direct impact of 10% increase in oil prices estimated to be around almost 1% on WPI: Bank of Baroda

New Delhi: A 10 per cent increase in global oil prices is estimated to have a direct impact of approximately 0.7-1 per cent on India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

According to a report by Bank of Baroda on the Middle East crisis, the overall effect could reach a 1 per cent increase in WPI inflation when indirect impacts are included.



As per the report, the external position of the economy faces pressure. With India importing roughly USD 5 million per barrel of crude in FY25, a "permanent 10% hike in oil prices is expected to drive oil imports up by USD 18bn or 0.5% of GDP."

