Jairam Ramesh raises concerns over CBSE's third-language policy

New Delhi: Calling the mandatory introduction of a third language for Class 9th and 10th students as totally "arbitrary, unplanned", Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday called on the Central government to withdraw the notification.



While reposting the letter of party leader Digvijay Singh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jairam Ramesh called the decision to introduce a third language being in "direction contradiction of the CBSE governing body's own decision and all norms of academic planning."



"The Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education and senior @INCIndia leader @digvijaya_28 has written to the Prime Minister seeking a halt to the arbitrary, unplanned addition of a third language to Grade 9 and 10 CBSE curriculum - in direct contradiction of the CBSE Governing Body's own decision and all norms of academic planning," Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.