Dipke slams Jharkhand police ‘brutality’ on protesting students, calls it suppression of democratic rights

Ranchi, Jharkhand (IANS): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke spoke to student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital amid his indefinite hunger strike in Jharkhand against the examination-related irregularities. This came as police resorted to a lathi charge on peacefully protesting students in Ranchi.
Earlier on Monday, the students marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly premises despite heightened security arrangements in the area as their protest over irregularities in recruitment examinations continued. The protest has been led by aspirants seeking greater transparency, accountability and fairness in the recruitment process.
Police carried out a lathi charge, fired tear gas and deployed water cannons after the protesters moved closer to the Assembly. Several students and security officials were injured during the protest.
Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, criticised the lathi charge on students and extended support to Devendra Nath Mahato via video call.
Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on a peaceful hunger strike for the past nine days, sustained serious injuries in the police lathi charge during the protest. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Sharing the update on X, Dipke said, "Spoke to Devendra Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 9 days. He told me that before being taken to the hospital, he was lathi-charged by the police and suffered injuries. He is also experiencing chest pain. Be it Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand, such police brutality against students is cruel and inhuman."
Devendra Nath Mahato experienced severe chest pain after the lathi charge, and his condition worsened.
Dipke criticised the police action and called the use of force against peacefully protesting students a "suppression of democratic rights".
"From Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to the streets of Jharkhand, this inhuman and brutal police action against peacefully protesting students is completely unacceptable. Devendra Bhai is risking his life for the students. CJP stands firmly with him in his just struggle. We salute his courage, determination, and struggle," Dipke said.
The CJP founder demanded an immediate and impartial investigation into the police action in Jharkhand. He also demanded that the officers who ordered the lathi charge on the fasting students be held accountable and action be taken against them.
Dipke stated that the "voices of youth and students cannot be suppressed by government pressure or the use of police force", while extending support to the democratic and peaceful student movement.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.