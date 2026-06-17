CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke meets family of NEET aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi

Days after Akanksha's death, when her parents were going through her books and study material, they found her hand-written note, which said, "Mummy, Papa...you had trust in me that I would study and become a doctor. But I do not have the courage to appear for a retest. In the first test, I was about to score good marks. But there is no guarantee that I will score good marks again. Sorry, Mummy, Papa, I have ruined everything for both of you."