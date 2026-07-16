Court to hear bail pleas of two accused in NEET UG paper leak

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, have moved bail pleas, with the Rouse Avenue court agreeing to hear the bail pleas on Friday (July 17). They have been arrested in a case connected with the alleged leak of the NEET UG Examination Paper 2026.

The bail pleas will be heard by Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta.

Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal are among 13 accused arrested by the CBI for the alleged offence of the leak of the NEET UG Paper before the scheduled exam date. All the accused persons are in judicial custody till July 24.

An FIR was registered on May 12 based on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for his son Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

The agency said that Mangilal received a leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other Accused persons

It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, then to Vikas, and then to Dinesh Biwal.

It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

The court had permitted Accused Yash Yadav to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding on June 22 in judicial custody.