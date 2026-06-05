Digvijaya Singh writes to PM, calls for govt white paper on exam leaks, action taken

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak issue, urging the government to issue a white paper documenting the instances of paper leaks or irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations in the last eight years and the action taken on them.

Singh, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, said that at a time when lakhs of students are under heavy pressure, it is critical to reinforce their faith in the system.

"I am writing to you to raise a very important concern which several students have relayed to me in the last few weeks. At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, one critical stressor for them has been the lack of clarity on how previous paper leaks, etc. have been investigated," Singh said in his letter to Modi.