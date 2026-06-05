Digvijaya Singh urges PM Modi to issue white paper on NTA exam leaks amid rising student anxiety

New Delhi/Bhopal (IANS): Citing ‘growing anxiety’ among lakhs of students after the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a comprehensive ‘White Paper’ on paper leaks and irregularities in NTA-conducted examinations.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Digvijaya Singh, who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports, noted that the absence of consolidated public records on past cases has deepened uncertainty and mental stress among aspirants.
“There is no consolidated public record detailing the status of such cases, the action taken by investigating agencies, or the progress of prosecutions,” Singh wrote, adding that conflicting reports on the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case and the UGC-NET 2024 examination controversy have further shaken confidence in the system.
The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said a ‘White Paper’ covering the last eight years of NTA-conducted exams is needed to restore credibility. It should include all instances of paper leaks and irregularities, action taken by the NTA (National Testing Agency) and investigative agencies, status of probes, chargesheets or closure reports filed, and the current legal status of the accused, Singh requested through his letter to PM Modi.
“Transparency and accountability are essential to rebuilding trust among India's youth and ensuring confidence in the country's examination system,” Singh said.
He further noted that students across the country are awaiting clarity after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled amid recurring allegations of malpractice.
The lack of official updates on investigations, he said, has left aspirants and parents in the dark.
Singh expressed hope that the Prime Minister would treat the matter with the urgency it deserves and take appropriate steps to reassure students.
The NEET-UG 2024 examination was marred by allegations of a large-scale paper leak, with multiple arrests made by the CBI and state police across Bihar, Gujarat, and other states.
Investigators found that question papers were allegedly accessed hours before the exam and circulated through organised networks for lakhs of rupees.
The controversy triggered nationwide protests by aspirants and parents, petitions in the Supreme Court, and demands for a retest.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.