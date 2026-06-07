Digvijaya Singh flags concerns over CBSE language plan

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised concerns over the mandatory implementation of the three-language policy in the current-mid- session. He also urged the Centre to put the policy immediately on hold

"I am forwarding herewith a representation received from a group of concerned parents of CBSE Class IX students, opposing the mandatory implementation of the three-language policy in the current mid-session," Singh wrote in the letter.



"Having gone through the representation, I find the concerns raised to be genuine and deserving of immediate attention. The sudden enforcement of this policy mid-session without adequate teachers, textbooks, or transition time- is likely to create serious disruption, not unlike the chaos witnessed during the hasty implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which adversely impacted lakhs of students across the country".



Singh said that it has been brought to his attention that the CBSE's Governing Body in its meeting in December 2025 had ratified the Curriculum Committee's recommendation that 'schools continue with the existing Scheme of Studies, especially with regards to language until the release of graded textbooks of languages by NCERT.'