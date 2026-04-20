Digvijaya Singh slams political use of Indore’s Daly College

Bhopal, April 20 (IANS): Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote to the Board of Governors of Daly College, Indore, raising concerns over what he described as the repeated use of the campus for political and ideological programmes.
In his letter, Singh alleged that the institution has been used for events linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and their affiliated bodies.
He termed the trend a “disturbing pattern” that undermines the institution's neutrality.
Singh said the repeated use of Daly College for partisan programmes is a serious breach of institutional integrity, adding that such activities have caused damage to the reputation, dignity, and independent character of the institution.
Detailing his claims, Singh referred to multiple instances in his letter. He cited programmes held in September 2025, October 2025, and February 2026.
He also pointed to preparations for another event scheduled on April 22, 2026. He said the frequency of such events indicates a consistent pattern.
He added that such repeated association risks transforming an independent academic institution into a venue for political projection.
Singh described the situation as “deeply disturbing” and warned of its impact on public perception.
Singh stressed that institutions of such stature must remain above politics. He said Daly College must not become a backdrop for political symbolism or ideological projection, underlining the need to preserve its independent identity.
He also drew a comparison with his tenure, stating that no programmes of the Indian National Congress were held on the campus during his time in office. He said educational institutions must remain insulated from political use, irrespective of the party in power.
Seeking accountability, Singh asked the Board to clarify the circumstances under which such programmes were permitted. He sought details of approvals granted and the policy governing the use of the campus by external entities.
He also demanded transparency into the number of politically affiliated events held in recent years and called for accountability for any lapses.
Singh urged the authorities to take corrective steps, including issuing a clear policy prohibiting political activities on campus and ensuring that such instances do not recur.
Daly College, established in 1870, is one of India’s oldest and most reputed institutions. Singh said its legacy must be protected and kept free from partisan influence.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.