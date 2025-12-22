Digitised health management system streamlines patient care at Salem GH

SALEM: Following its rollout at two government medical college hospitals in the state, the Health Management Information System (HMIS) 3.0 system has now been incorporated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem, streamlining outpatient services and digital record management.

The system was rolled out at the Salem Government Hospital on November 3 and has been in operation for 46 days. Senior hospital officials said, "The system has been successfully implemented and has significantly eased the outpatient experience. Patients no longer have to stand in long queues or carry bundles of laboratory reports and prescription records during repeat visits."