Digital University VC steps down from KSCSTE interim post amid row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Digital University of Kerala (DUK) Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath has stepped down from the post of interim executive vice-president of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) - the state’s apex science and technology body - shortly after he was appointed to the post by the outgoing LDF government.

In the wake of a petition from Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) that Gopinath’s appointment to the post constituted a violation of rules, Governor Rajendra Arlekar sought an explanation from the academic. The DUK VC had reportedly not obtained the permission of the governor, who as Chancellor is his appointing authority, before taking up the additional responsibility.