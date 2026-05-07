Digital University of Kerala opens admissions for PG and PhD programmes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Digital University of Kerala has invited applications for its postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes for the 2026 academic year. Interested candidates can apply online through the admission portal: https://duk.ac.in/admission/ . The last date for submission of applications is May 17.

The university offers a wide range of programmes including MSc, MTech, MBA, and PhD across emerging and interdisciplinary domains. The Postgraduate Entrance Test (DUAT) is scheduled for June 1, while the PhD Entrance Test (DRAT) will be conducted on June 8.