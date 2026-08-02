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Digital University Kerala to Conduct Spot Admission on August 3 for MBA, MTech and MSc courses

Digital University Kerala will be conducting a spot admission process for MBA, MTech and MSc courses on August 3
Digital University Kerala Spot Admission
Campus image of Digital University Kerala taken from official websiteDigital University Kerala Spot Admission
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Digital University Kerala is all set to conduct a spot admission process for MBA, MTech and MSc courses on August 3 for the academic session 2026-27. The admission process will take place at the university campus. However, eligible and interested candidates must first register online and then report to the campus at 9:30 AM on August 3.

Direct link to register for Digital University Kerala Admission 2026

The admission process is being conducted for the vacant seats. The selection of candidates is purely based on DUAT, DRAT, CUET-PG, GATE, CAT, KMAT, other approved national-level tests, interview or school-specific selection.

List of MBA courses offered

  • Regular MBA

  • MBA for Working Professionals

  • MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics

List of MTech courses offered

  • Artificial Intelligence

  • Cyber Security Engineering

  • VSLI Design

List of MSc courses offered

In the MSc category, a limited number of seats are available in specialisations including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, VLSI & Embedded Systems, Applied Materials, Environmental Data Science, Ecological Informatics, Data Science & Geoinformatics, Bio AI, Computational Modelling, and FinTech. Vacancies are also available in the one-year postgraduate programmes in Advanced AI, Cyber Security, and Environmental Sustainability.

Candidates are advised to visit the University's admission portal at www.duk.ac.in/admission for detailed information on the programmes and seat availability. If you have any further queries, you can also send an email to admission-pg@duk.ac.in.

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