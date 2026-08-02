Digital University Kerala to Conduct Spot Admission on August 3 for MBA, MTech and MSc courses

Digital University Kerala is all set to conduct a spot admission process for MBA, MTech and MSc courses on August 3 for the academic session 2026-27. The admission process will take place at the university campus. However, eligible and interested candidates must first register online and then report to the campus at 9:30 AM on August 3.
The admission process is being conducted for the vacant seats. The selection of candidates is purely based on DUAT, DRAT, CUET-PG, GATE, CAT, KMAT, other approved national-level tests, interview or school-specific selection.
Regular MBA
MBA for Working Professionals
MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics
Artificial Intelligence
Cyber Security Engineering
VSLI Design
In the MSc category, a limited number of seats are available in specialisations including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, VLSI & Embedded Systems, Applied Materials, Environmental Data Science, Ecological Informatics, Data Science & Geoinformatics, Bio AI, Computational Modelling, and FinTech. Vacancies are also available in the one-year postgraduate programmes in Advanced AI, Cyber Security, and Environmental Sustainability.
Candidates are advised to visit the University's admission portal at www.duk.ac.in/admission for detailed information on the programmes and seat availability. If you have any further queries, you can also send an email to admission-pg@duk.ac.in.