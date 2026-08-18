Digital libraries to be established in every panchayat of Kota-Bundi: LS Speaker

Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the nation’s daughters are coming forward to lead in every field, including education, science, technology, security, sports and administration, stressing the need to build a value‑based society where daughters feel safe, move ahead with confidence and contribute to nation‑building through their talent.

Birla was interacting with women and female students during Suraksha Samvad 2.0, organised as part of the Women’s Safety Resolution Campaign by Kota City Police and the Blue Dot Dialogue organisation.