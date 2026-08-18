Digital libraries to be established in every panchayat of Kota-Bundi: LS Speaker

Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the nation’s daughters are coming forward to lead in every field, including education, science, technology, security, sports and administration, stressing the need to build a value‑based society where daughters feel safe, move ahead with confidence and contribute to nation‑building through their talent.
Birla was interacting with women and female students during Suraksha Samvad 2.0, organised as part of the Women’s Safety Resolution Campaign by Kota City Police and the Blue Dot Dialogue organisation.
He said women’s safety is not the sole responsibility of the police or government but a collective responsibility of society. Stronger communication between the police and the community, coupled with the active participation of women, can help prevent and effectively combat crime, he said, adding that making Kota a safe and drug‑free city is a collective resolve.
During the programme, Birla released a documentary on the women’s safety campaign and a handbook on cyber and women’s safety. He said there should be continuous dialogue between women, female students, and the police, noting that greater awareness and timely information sharing can enable authorities to take effective action against crime.
He urged women to remain alert and informed about cybercrime, pointing out that Kota is a major educational hub attracting students from across the country.
Ensuring a safe, welcoming and family‑like environment for these students is therefore a collective responsibility, Birla said. He announced efforts to establish digital libraries in every panchayat of Kota‑Bundi, giving daughters in remote areas equal access to quality educational resources and competitive‑examination preparation.
The libraries will provide study material from national and international sources, while online coaching and digital education will help rural students prepare more effectively. Birla also highlighted initiatives to promote digital literacy, including Dadi‑Nani Ki Digital Pathshala (Grandmothers’ Digital School), and efforts to introduce digital education to children from an early age. He said the objective is to ensure that no girl’s education or talent is held back because of a lack of resources.
He added that the festival of Raksha Bandhan inspires society to pledge to build a safe and value‑based environment while ensuring the safety of sisters and daughters. He also called upon women to contribute to the creation of a drug‑free India, stressing that a safe, cultured and empowered society can be built only through collective efforts.
Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar said Indian culture and Sanatan tradition regard women as embodiments of Shakti (power). He stressed the need for greater awareness and dialogue on women’s safety, urging women not to ignore any form of harassment, abuse or uncomfortable situation and to report such incidents immediately.
Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma described the police‑organised Suraksha Samvad as a meaningful initiative. He said its objective goes beyond discussions on women’s safety and aims to create an environment where every daughter is safe, and every woman can live with dignity.
He stressed the importance of self‑defence training for female students, observing that preventing a crime is far more important than responding after it has occurred.
Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi said women’s safety is not confined to streets and public places, pointing out that workplaces, homes, cybercrime and digital blackmail also pose serious challenges. She emphasised that awareness and dialogue are essential to strengthen women’s confidence. Along with educating daughters, she said, it is equally important to teach sons to respect women.
Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Rajasthan Police is fully committed to ensuring women’s safety.
He said the police want daughters to move forward with confidence rather than fear, urging women to approach the police without hesitation whenever they face trouble or become victims of crime.
He stressed the importance of girls knowing their legal rights, understanding digital crimes and learning self‑defence. Sharma asserted that there is no place for lawbreakers and said the police are taking continuous action to protect women and control crime.
Additional DGP Vishal Bansal, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep, District Collector Piyush Samariya, Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and Kota Rural SP Sujit Shankar were among those present, along with other police and administrative officials and personnel.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.