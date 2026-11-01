Digital learning, online courses, private-sector collaboration to widen access to capacity building: Minister

New Delhi: Expanding the Indian Institute of Public Administration’s (IIPA) geographical reach would help make its learning resources, academic activities and professional networks accessible to a wider community, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing IIPA’s 72nd 'Annual General Body Meeting, Dr Singh, Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council, emphasised nationwide outreach by the IIPA as a key priority for ensuring inclusive capacity building in governance.