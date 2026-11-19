New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have signed an MoU to promote multilingual AI applications, technology education, research and skill development, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

As per the release, the collaboration aims to combine BHASHINI's indigenous multilingual AI ecosystem with NIELIT's expertise in technology education, research and skill development to improve access to digital learning and emerging technologies.

It will particularly focus on reducing language barriers in technical education, enabling students and learners to access training and educational resources in their preferred Indian languages.

“Under the MoU, both organisations will explore opportunities to integrate BHASHINI's AI-powered language technologies across NIELIT's educational, training and institutional ecosystems,” the Ministry said in the release.

Furthermore, the collaboration will promote multilingual access to educational resources and digital platforms, develop language technology solutions and encourage the adoption of AI-powered translation, speech and other language technologies.

Additionally, it will also encourage collaboration in research, innovation, linguistic data contribution and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen India's indigenous language technology ecosystem, the release said.

“The partnership will further explore the use of multilingual AI to support inclusive and accessible learning environments, enabling students, educators, trainers and researchers to engage with emerging technologies and technical subjects without language becoming a constraint,” the release said.

Under the BHASHINI for Seva/Sanchalan initiative, the partnership aims to use multilingual AI to improve institutional services and make digital learning and public services accessible in citizens' preferred Indian languages, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, this collaboration “aligns with the Government of India's vision of building an inclusive, digitally empowered and technology-driven nation, contributing towards the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Swati Bisht Chowdhary, Head, Ecosystem Engagement, Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, "The collaboration between BHASHINI and NIELIT is an important step towards bringing together India’s Language AI capabilities and institutional strengths in technology education, research and skill development. By leveraging multilingual AI, we aim to make emerging technologies, digital knowledge and capacity-building opportunities more accessible and inclusive, while fostering innovation and strengthening India’s indigenous technology ecosystem.”

(ANI)