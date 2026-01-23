Digital education policy to be rolled out in govt med colleges across Telangana

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday directed officials to immediately roll out state-of-the-art digital systems across all 35 government institutions.

Speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Aarogyasri Trust office, the Minister emphasised that integrating technology is essential to provide equal, high-quality education to students in both rural and urban areas.

According to a report in The Hans India, He stated that the global recognition enjoyed by doctors from Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges must be replicated across all institutions.

"Whether it is a student at Osmania or a student at the Asifabad Medical College, they must receive the same high-quality education," he asserted.

The Minister directed the installation of smart boards and LED screens in every classroom.

The policy includes implementing a Learning Management System (LMS), virtual labs, simulation tools, and Virtual Reality (VR) to help students understand complex anatomy and surgical procedures.

Furthermore, Osmania, Gandhi, and Warangal Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Trust colleges will be developed as 'Centres of Excellence' which will focus on future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR). The Minister also suggested using telemedicine to explain clinical case studies to students.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has been instructed to oversee the procurement of hardware and software and the recruitment of IT administrators. AI tools will also be utilised to monitor student attendance and performance.