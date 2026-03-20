Digital collaboration emerges as major development force at UNHRC

Geneva: At a side event during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) at the United Nations Office, experts said that digital innovation and strengthened global cooperation are emerging as powerful enablers of inclusive development.



The event, organised by the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health, focused on how South-South cooperation and digital technologies can advance the right to development across regions. Speakers highlighted that equitable access to digital tools is no longer optional but essential for achieving human rights and sustainable economic growth.



Experts highlighted the growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital public infrastructure in expanding access to critical services. They noted that digital innovation can significantly improve healthcare delivery, education access and financial inclusion, particularly in developing nations where structural gaps remain.

India's large-scale digital platforms in health and finance were cited as a model of inclusive innovation, demonstrating how technology can be scaled efficiently to benefit millions. Participants said such frameworks offer replicable solutions for other countries aiming to accelerate development outcomes.