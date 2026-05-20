Digilocker CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: How to download marksheet?

Digilocker CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026

The Council has also allowed students to access the Odisha 12th marksheet on Digilocker platform. Students can access the Odisha 12th marksheet 2026 with login credentials on the official websites. One can also download Odisha Plus Two marksheet 2026 on the Digilocker platform. Students need to use the registered mobile number to access the Odisha 12th results 2026.

How to download Odisha 12th marksheet at Digilocker?

Step 1: Open the Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Find the Council of Higher Education, Odisha link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 marksheet

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as registered mobile number and password

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The Odisha 12th result marksheet 2026 will be available on the Digilocker

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of marksheet for future need