Digilocker CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026: How to download marksheet?

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be releasing the Plus Two or Class 12th result today, May 20. It has announced that the Odisha 12th results 2026 link will be activated after 1 pm after the press conference. The CHSE Odisha results 2026 will be declared for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science.
Students can access the Odisha Board 12th results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. One must enter their registration number and roll number to access the Odisha Plus Two results 2026. Let's explore key details regarding the Digilocker CHSE Odisha 12th results 2026 marksheet.
Odisha 12th results 2026 highlights
Digilocker CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026
The Council has also allowed students to access the Odisha 12th marksheet on Digilocker platform. Students can access the Odisha 12th marksheet 2026 with login credentials on the official websites. One can also download Odisha Plus Two marksheet 2026 on the Digilocker platform. Students need to use the registered mobile number to access the Odisha 12th results 2026.
How to download Odisha 12th marksheet at Digilocker?
Step 1: Open the Digilocker at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Find the Council of Higher Education, Odisha link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the Class 12 marksheet
Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials such as registered mobile number and password
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: The Odisha 12th result marksheet 2026 will be available on the Digilocker
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of marksheet for future need