Digi Yatra scales to 19 million users, targets 80% adoption by 2028

Digi Yatra, India's SSI-based, privacy-by-design air travel platform, has reached 19 million downloads and enabled over 77 million seamless journeys across 24 airports, with adoption now at 30 per cent.



In a release, the company said that it aims for 80 per cent adoption by 2028 and is preparing for global interoperability in 2026.

Digi Yatra has also begun a beta rollout of six regional languages through its partnership with Bhashini.



The feature will expand to all 22 Indian languages, supporting the Ministry of Civil Aviation's push to make digital travel more accessible and user-friendly nationwide.



Digi Yatra is also piloting electronic passport-based enrollment for international travel after registering its first global user, laying the foundation for seamless journeys for expats, NRIs, and foreign travellers who will soon be able to use digital identity verification instead of manual checks.