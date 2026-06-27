Rahul targets PM over birthday wish to Pradhan amid NEET controversy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his birthday greetings to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking whether he had thought about deceased NEET aspirants while extending the wishes.

He said each name on the list of deceased NEET aspirants represents a child with dreams, a family, and a future that was "destroyed by a broken system".

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha wrote, "Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future - all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability."