DK Shivakumar hails BJP leader BC Nagesh's work in primary education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday paid tribute to former BJP minister BC Nagesh, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67. The Karnataka CM also made a unique gesture by visiting the state Headquarters of the BJP to pay his respects.

In a post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar described former minister BC Nagesh as an honest individual who performed excellently during his tenure as the Education Minister.

Highlighting his administrative contributions, Shivakumar noted that Nagesh made significant efforts to bring discipline and structure to the state's education sector.

"The last darshan of the mortal remains of former Minister and former MLA of Tiptur Assembly Constituency, the simple and noble politician Shri BC Nagesh, was held, and tributes were paid with respect. Shri BC Nagesh had been known to me for many years. He was an honest individual who performed excellently as Education Minister. He made significant efforts to bring discipline to the education sector. We will provide him with all kinds of governmental honors. He participated alongside me in all the programs of the Nonavinakere Math and extended his cooperation to us," said DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters later, CM DK Shivakumar stated that it was his duty to honour Nagesh's contributions, adding that the Karnataka government will accord him full respect. He expressed deep sorrow for his grieving family.

"I came to pay my respects to my old friend Nagesh, who served as an MLA and a minister alongside me and did excellent work in the field of primary education... It is my duty to honour him, and the state will accord him full respect... This is a huge loss for his family and his party as well... May God grant peace to his soul, " said DK Shivakumar.

Former Karnataka Minister and two-time Tiptur MLA BC Nagesh, following a brief illness, passed away in Bengaluru at his daughter's residence on Tuesday. Nagesh had served as the Minister for School Education and Literacy from 2021 to 2023 in the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet.

According to BJP Karnataka Handle, many leaders, dignitaries, and officials offered homage to the mortal remains of BC Nagesh at the party office in Bengaluru today.

"Dignitaries and officials who paid their last respects and offered homage to the mortal remains of former Minister Shri BC Nagesh at the party office in Bengaluru," said BJP Karnataka.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar also expressed sorrow over the passing of former Karnataka minister BC Nagesh, emphasising that his contributions to public life and the BJP will always be remembered.

"Heartfelt Condolences. The untimely demise of Shri BC Nagesh, senior party leader, former MLA from Tiptur Assembly Constituency, and former Minister, is deeply saddening. His contributions to public life and the party will always be remembered. May the God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give his family members, colleagues, and admirers the strength to bear this profound loss. Om Shanti," said Wadiyar on X.

(ANI)