Dibrugarh University literature fest to host 150 speakers from 25 countries in Feb

Organised by the Dibrugarh University in association with the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL), a Guwahati-based non-profit trust, the four-day festival from February 18 will continue to strengthen and establish India's presence on the global literary map, the organisers added.

In addition to authors, the festival will feature storytellers, performers and cultural practitioners, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 literary enthusiasts expected to attend.

DUILF 2026 will feature author conversations, panel discussions on topics ranging from poetry, fiction to international affairs, films and sports, readings, workshops and community-led cultural experiences.