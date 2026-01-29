Surat aims to become ‘Zero Waste City’

Gandhinagar: In a significant step towards making Surat an emerging national leader in environmental conservation and scientific waste management, the 'Urban Development Year' declared by the state government, Surat Municipal Corporation has given priority to 'Green Growth' while advancing modern urban infrastructure said an official statement on Thursday.



According to an official statement, the city is steadily shaping an identity that goes beyond being the 'Diamond City', aiming to become a 'Zero Waste City'.



The statement also mentioned that the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has set a target to achieve 100 per cent recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated in the city. A structured system is being put in place to ensure that construction waste is diverted directly to the planned site or to the plants, where it will be recycled and reused.