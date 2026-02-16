AI slashes diagnosis time by half, says Ankit Modi



"Given that India is taking a lead in responsible AI, there needs to be a technological framework which has to be in place. PM Modi's Office, the PSA, Principal Scientific Adviser's Office has come up with a framework called technological framework for India to make use of responsible AI," Soundararajan explained.



He noted that India is helping set a global benchmark.

"While Europe and US is not focussing on responsible AI critically, India is giving a path for the world to define how should organisations use AI responsibly. How it boils down from regulation to technology which can be implemented by enterprises is what government is looking at," he added.

Addressing the shift in the job market, Soundararajan compared the AI transition to the advent of the internet.



"After this Gen AI launch, the skills needed for people to be employable is going to be very different. How can you govern a model? How can you approve a model? How can you use data in a model? All these are going to be verticals of critical importance for employability; if you build your skills in this direction, I think opportunities are a lot," he said.