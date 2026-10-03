Heart attack risk rises with diabetes, experts stress

New Delhi: Diabetes significantly increases the risk of heart disease and heart attacks, with experts warning that high blood sugar, insulin resistance and inflammation can damage blood vessels and lead to serious cardiac complications.



Dr Ashwin Mehta, Director of the Heart Failure Programme, Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, described diabetes as a "very big driver of heart disease" and explained how prolonged high blood sugar can contribute to cardiovascular damage.

"Diabetes is a very big driver of heart disease. So how diabetes really causes all this is by causing hyperglycemia, which is high sugar, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation. So there is damage to the lining of the blood vessels, which we call endothelial dysfunction, which is because of glucotoxicity and also because of loss of nitric oxide," Dr Mehta said.

He added that diabetes is often accompanied by increased cholesterol and triglyceride levels, making blood vessels more vulnerable to plaque deposition.

"This is not alone, but you know, the cholesterol levels increase, the triglyceride levels increase; it makes it more vulnerable to deposition. There is also clustering along with diabetes of hypertension and many other problems which can happen and drive up the risk of heart attack," he said.



Dr Mehta said several studies have shown that diabetes can cause cardiovascular complications over a long period and added that people with diabetes can face a significantly higher cardiac risk.

"There have been a number of studies which have been done, which have shown that over a long period of time, diabetes itself can create so many problems. And the studies have shown that there is a very high risk compared to normal people. So much so that we call it that if any person is having diabetes, we should treat that patient as someone who is already having coronary artery disease or who is already having a myocardial infarction, and we call this a myocardial risk equivalent," he said.