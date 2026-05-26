DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 declared; 77.97 per cent pass

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 26. The Kerala HSE result 2026 link was activated after 3 pm. Students can access their scorecards on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students must use their roll number and date of birth to access the results. The score card display subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other important details.

The HSE examinations were conducted in pen-and-paper mode between March 6 and March 28, 2026, with over 4.5 lakh students estimated to have appeared this year. In the vocational section, more than 26,000 students registered in both the first and second years.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Details to check

Student’s name

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Overall qualifying status

Total marks scored

Kerala Plus Two Result pass percentage

The overall pass percentage stood at 77.97 per cent this year. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.89 per cent, while boys stood at 68.41 per cent. Among academic streams, Science continued to lead with the highest pass percentage at 84.52 per cent. Commerce students recorded a pass percentage of 74.74 per cent, while Humanities remained the lowest-performing stream at 66.38 per cent.

