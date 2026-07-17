DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 School Wise, School Code LIVE: Kerala +1 results declared

The wait for Kerala Plus One result 2026 is over. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus One results 2026 today, July 17. The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 link was activated at 3 pm after the press conference.

Students can check the Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2026 with roll number and date of birth. One should note that the DHSE Kerala 11th results 2026 will be available at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 school-wise

The DHSE has released the Kerala Plus One result 2026 school wise along with individual results. This option is only with the Plus One schools on the government portals. Students can access the Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise by selecting the revenue district and education district. Wihtout school code, the Kerala school-wise result 2026 will not be available.

Kerala Plus One result 2026 school code list

Students can use their school code to check the DHSE Plus One result 2026 school wise. One can find the Plus One result 2026 Kerala school code list on the official websites at dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check DHSE Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise?

Land on the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Find the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the homepage

Select the “School-wise” page

Enter the login credentials such as school code and select revenue district

Submit the details

Kerala Plus One school-wise result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of Kerala Plus One results school-wise for future need

The Directorate has conducted the Kerala Plus One exams between March 5 and 27 for over 4 lakh registered students.