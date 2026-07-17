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DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 School Wise, School Code LIVE: Kerala +1 results declared

Candidates can also access the Kerala Plus One result 2026 school-wise with school code at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.hse.kerala.gov.in.
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026
DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

DigiLocker

PRD Live application

Saphalam KITE mobile app

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: PDF button to open at 6:30 pm

The official website reads, "The PDF button will be enabled on 17-07-2026 06:30 PM."

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Apply for scrutiny

Students who are not satisfied with their Kerala Plus One result 2026 can apply online for the revaluation or scrutiny. It is advised to get in touch with their school authorities regarding the same.

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 link out 

The DHSE has activated the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the official portal. One can follow the link to land on the results page

https://results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results/check-result/45

DHSE Plus One result 2026 declared 

The DHSE has released Kerala Plus One results 2026. Students can check their results on the official portal.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Details to check

  1. Go to the Official Website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

  2. Find the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 link

  3. Fill in the login details

  4. Submit the details

  5. Download and keep it for future reference

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Details to check  

Student’s Name

Parents Name

Registration Number

School Name

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade

Qualifying Status

DHSE Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Over 4 lakh students appeared 

Over 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) first year exams. The written exams were held in March 2026.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check results

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Results 2026 LIVE: Results at3:30 pm

According to IE, the Kerala Plus One result 2026 will be released at 3:30 pm.

DHSE Plus One Results 2026 LIVE: Login credentials required

Candidates must access the DHSE Plus One results 2026 with valid login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to check results.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 time

The DHSE will announce the Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2026 at 3 pm. The registration number and date of birth to check results.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026 today

The DHSE is likely to release the Kerala Plus One results 2026 on July 17. Students can check the DHSE Plus One result 2026 on the official portal.

The wait for Kerala Plus One result 2026 is over. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus One results 2026 today, July 17. The DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 link was activated at 3 pm after the press conference.

Students can check the Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2026 with roll number and date of birth. One should note that the DHSE Kerala 11th results 2026 will be available at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 school-wise 

The DHSE has released the Kerala Plus One result 2026 school wise along with individual results. This option is only with the Plus One schools on the government portals. Students can access the Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise by selecting the revenue district and education district. Wihtout school code, the Kerala school-wise result 2026 will not be available.

Kerala Plus One result 2026 school code list

Students can use their school code to check the DHSE Plus One result 2026 school wise. One can find the Plus One result 2026 Kerala school code list on the official websites at dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check DHSE Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise? 

  • Land on the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • Find the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the homepage

  • Select the “School-wise” page  

  • Enter the login credentials such as school code and select revenue district

  • Submit the details

  • Kerala Plus One school-wise result 2026 will be displayed on the screen 

  • Download and keep the hard copy of Kerala Plus One results school-wise for future need  

The Directorate has conducted the Kerala Plus One exams between March 5 and 27 for over 4 lakh registered students.