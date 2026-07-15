DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026 School Wise, School Code LIVE: Know how to download scorecard

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to release the Kerala Plus One results 2026 today, July 15. It will soon activate the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link after the press briefing. The official sources confirm that the Kerala Plus One results 2026 will be released today afternoon. Kerala Minister for General Education N Samsudheen is expected to declare the DHSE Plus One results 2026 along with Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations.

Once released, students can check their Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2026 with valid login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. The DHSE Kerala 11th results 2026 will be displayed on the official websites at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 school-wise

The Department will also release the Kerala Plus One result 2026 school wise along with individual results. Students can access this facility for all the Plus One schools on the official government portals. They must select the revenue district and education district to check the Kerala Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise. However, the school code is mandatory to access the Kerala school-wise result 2026.

How to check Kerala Plus One result 2026 school code list?

Students and parents must note that school code is mandatory to access DHSE Plus One result 2026 school wise. The Plus One result 2026 Kerala school code list will be available on the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

How to check DHSE Plus One result 2026 Kerala school-wise?

Land on the official portals at nammudekeralam.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Find the Kerala Plus One result 2026 link on the homepage

Navigate to the “School-wise” section

Fill in the valid login credentials such as school code

After submitting the details, Kerala Plus One school-wise result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of Kerala Plus One results school-wise for future need

The exam authority has conducted the Kerala One written exams from March 5 to 27 for over 4 lakh registered students.