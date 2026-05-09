Dhobi’s daughter tops Chennai corporation schools with 593 marks in Class 12

Crediting the achievement to her parents and teachers, she said, “Without my parents, I would not have achieved this. They never pressured me or asked me to do household work. My teachers also guided me day and night, responding to my phone calls whenever I had doubts.”

Speaking to TNIE, her father Nandhakumar said, “I studied BSc mathematics and wanted to join the police service. But things didn’t work out and I had to continue our family profession of washing clothes. All I wanted was to see my daughters — Maithili and her younger sister Lavanya — achieve great things in life. Today, Maithili has made us both proud and happy.”