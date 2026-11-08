Dhinidhi Desinghu scripts history with first-ever Indian swimming medal at Youth Olympics



Her parents had to get into the pool themselves to persuade her to take swimming lessons. The pool's proximity to their home made it a convenient activity, but neither she nor her family initially expected it to become a competitive pursuit.

"I'm not really sure how I fell in love with swimming, but as the years went by, I grew to love it," she said.

Dhinidhi's journey has since taken her to the senior Olympics. At just 14, she was the youngest member of India's contingent at the Paris 2024 Games, where she experienced competing alongside some of the world's leading swimmers, including French star Leon Marchand.