Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 to be inaugurated in Varanasi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0) on December 2 in Varanasi, an official statement said.

The event marks a renewed celebration of centuries-old ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, fostering deep learning, pilgrimage, and artistic and academic exchange.

The opening ceremony will be attended by senior leaders, including the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, highlighting the growing national significance of the Sangamam as a bridge between northern and southern India, the statement said.