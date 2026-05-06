Dharmendra Pradhan to unveil new SMC guidelines, under NEP 2020

The Ministry of Education is set to release the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 on Tuesday, with a focus on strengthening grassroots governance and community participation in school education.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will unveil the guidelines at an event scheduled for 3 PM at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The launch will also be webcast live, allowing wider access to stakeholders across the country.
According to NCERT, which shared details of the initiative, the updated guidelines aim to enhance transparency, improve coordination, and enable more effective functioning of school-level governance structures.
School Management Committees play a central role in bridging the gap between schools and communities. Typically comprising parents, teachers, and local representatives, these committees are tasked with overseeing school development, monitoring functioning, and ensuring accountability at the local level.
The revised framework is expected to place greater emphasis on inclusive decision-making and active participation from parents and community members. It also seeks to improve coordination between schools and local stakeholders, with the goal of creating a more responsive and supportive learning environment.
The initiative aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for decentralised governance and stronger community engagement in education. By strengthening SMCs, the Ministry aims to make school administration more participatory and accountable.
Officials said the updated guidelines are designed to reinforce the role of SMCs as key enablers in improving school outcomes, particularly at the grassroots level.