Dharmendra Pradhan to unveil new SMC guidelines, under NEP 2020

The Ministry of Education is set to release the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 on Tuesday, with a focus on strengthening grassroots governance and community participation in school education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will unveil the guidelines at an event scheduled for 3 PM at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The launch will also be webcast live, allowing wider access to stakeholders across the country.

According to NCERT, which shared details of the initiative, the updated guidelines aim to enhance transparency, improve coordination, and enable more effective functioning of school-level governance structures.

School Management Committees play a central role in bridging the gap between schools and communities. Typically comprising parents, teachers, and local representatives, these committees are tasked with overseeing school development, monitoring functioning, and ensuring accountability at the local level.