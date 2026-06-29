Pradhan hails PM's focus on AI programme and Nalanda University's Shaastraarth initiative

Kendrapara: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the country's cultural heritage and boosting education in his Mann Ki Baat programme and expressed gratitude for mention of the B Tech (AI and Data Science) course being started by Central Sanskrit University and the Nalanda University reviving the ancient tradition of Shaastraarth.



"I express gratitude on behalf of the country's education sector, particularly cultural education, to the Prime Minister. He has today given his approval in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program to the efforts made by the Education Department of the Government of India, on behalf of the Central Cultural Institute, regarding the BTech course in the Sanskrit language as well," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.



"Today, PM Modi also mentioned the new campus of Nalanda University, the heritage of our culture, which he had inaugurated a few days ago. Nalanda too holds an integral place in our Indian education system... I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister," he added.