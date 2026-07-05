Opposition pressure mounts as Vaiko seeks Pradhan’s resignation



Meanwhile, the Opposition will seek a discussion on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) controversy and rising inflation during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said.



Masood said NEET and inflation would be among the Opposition's primary concerns during the session, which is scheduled to begin on July 20.

"The biggest issue is NEET. The second issue is inflation in the country. These are major issues. We would want the government to discuss them, but we know the government will run away from discussion. The government does not want to hold discussions... The government is weak," Masood told ANI on Saturday.



His remarks came a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.



Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said the results of the re-NEET-UG examination, conducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the earlier test over the alleged paper leak, will be declared by July 20, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session.