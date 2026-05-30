Edu min Pradhan review Samagra Shiksha fund usage; urges transparency in 3.0 phase

In a post on X, Pradhan said, "Held a detailed review meeting on fund release and utilisation under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, with focus on making Samagra Shiksha 3.0 more efficient, transparent and outcome-oriented. The integrated approach through convergence of SSA, PM-POSHAN, ULLAS, PM-SHRI and other flagship schemes will be undertaken from this year, thereby ensuring greater coordination and impact across the school education ecosystem."