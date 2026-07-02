Pradhan meets WB Education Ministers, discusses NEP implementation and reforms



He said, "By expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi, the people of Bengal have given a massive mandate for change. Those who held the reins of governance in Bengal were unable to fulfil the hopes of Bengal's people..."

West Bengal Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay stated that the state government will work in coordination with the Centre to improve the education system, while Dipak Barman said Bengal's education sector has suffered in the past and assured full cooperation to stabilise and strengthen it going forward.