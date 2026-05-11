Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates Class 10 toppers during Sambalpur visit

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 47 projects worth around Rs 194 crore aimed at holistic development of Naktideul, Rairakhol and Jujumura regions of Sambalpur district.

Of the total projects, 16 were inaugurated while foundation stones were laid for the rest 31. Among the major announcements was the laying of foundation stone for an eco-tourism project at Bhima Mandali with an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The foundation stone for a new community health centre (CHC) at Naktideul, to be built at a cost of around Rs 16.5 crore, was also laid on the occasion.