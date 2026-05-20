Dharmendra Pradhan directs ‘foolproof’ conduct of NEET-UG re-exam, reviews preparations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination and directed officials to ensure the exam is conducted in a “secure, seamless and foolproof manner” under strict security protocols.

According to officials, Pradhan stressed that all shortcomings identified in the earlier examination process must be comprehensively addressed to ensure transparency and integrity in the conduct of the re-examination.

“The minister emphasised that the Re-NEET examination must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner under stringent security protocols,” officials said.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 following controversies surrounding the earlier examination, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities.

Pradhan had earlier visited the headquarters of the National Testing Agency to review preparedness measures and examination monitoring systems.

The review meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny over examination security and demands for stricter safeguards in national-level entrance examinations.