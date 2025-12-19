Dharmendra Pradhan chairs 3rd consultative committee meeting on AI in education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the third meeting of the Consultative Committee on the Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teaching and Learning on Thursday, December 18.

Addressing the meeting, Pradhan stated that artificial intelligence has the potential to address some of education's most serious concerns, notably making quality education more inclusive, accessible, and open to all.

He praised the committee members for their thoughts and insights, reaffirming the government's commitment to making learning more student-centred and personalised, enhancing learning outcomes, meeting students' diverse needs, and empowering both learners and teachers, DD News reports.

The meeting also highlighted significant national digital projects like DIKSHA 2.0, e-Jaadui Pitara, Guru-Mitra, the TARA app, My Career Advisor, and Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

A separate presentation focused on higher education interventions, highlighting AI's role in improving teaching and learning processes, research, innovation, and employment.

The discussions focused on AI-enabled curriculum updates in centrally supported institutions, the integration of skill-based and multidisciplinary courses, and the enhancement of digital and physical infrastructure to support advanced learning and research.

Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) and Education Jayant Chaudhary, members of the Consultative Committee, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education Dr Vineet Joshi, and senior Ministry of Education officials all attended the meeting.