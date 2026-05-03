Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET UG 2026 arrangements at NTA HQ

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a visit to the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assess the on-ground readiness for the NEET UG 2026 examination being held today.

During the visit, the Minister oversaw key operational aspects, including examination logistics, coordination with the centres, and monitoring systems put in place to conduct the test seamlessly across the country. Officials briefed him on measures taken to handle the large number of candidates and maintain discipline at examination venues.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates. The test is being held at centres across the country under strict protocols.

NEET UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. It serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country.

Earlier, the Union Education Minister reviewed the availability, printing, and distribution of textbooks published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the ongoing academic session, according to the Ministry of Education press release.

During the meeting, Secretary of the Department of School Education & Literacy Sanjay Kumar and senior officials from the Ministry of Education and NCERT were present.

The Minister assessed stock positions across States and Union Territories and reviewed coordination with state authorities and distribution agencies to ensure timely delivery, particularly in rural areas, added the release.

Pradhan also reviewed the preparation of upcoming NCERT textbooks, directing officials to ensure adequate printing and availability ahead of demand.

Emphasising that no student should face inconvenience due to delays, he instructed officials to strengthen supply chains, enhance printing capacity where required, and closely monitor last-mile delivery, added the release.