Dharmasthala head announces new colleges, hostels and Rs 11-crore cardiac lab

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade announced a series of healthcare, education and infrastructure projects at his 59th Pattabhisheka Vardhanthyotsava at Mahotsava Sabha Bhavana in Dharmasthala on October 24.

The announcements included a nursing college and a physiotherapy college at Ujire, a sports hostel and a synthetic running track, and a new girls' hostel at Shravanabelagola in Hassan district.

A major healthcare initiative is a cardiac catheterisation laboratory at SDM Hospital in Ujire, estimated to cost Rs 11 crore. The facility will be established with technical support from Bengaluru-based Narayana Health and is expected to provide cardiac diagnostic and interventional procedures, including angiograms and angioplasty, closer to patients in rural areas.

The new educational facilities are expected to expand opportunities for students pursuing healthcare and sports-related training. However, details on project timelines, admissions and the proposed capacity of the institutions were not immediately available.

The announcements build on Dharmasthala's existing work in education, healthcare and rural development through the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) institutions and the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

SDM institutions operate schools, colleges and professional education programmes, including medical, engineering, management, Ayurveda and naturopathy courses. SKDRDP works on rural livelihoods, women's self-help groups and community development.

The event was attended by Raghavendra Srinivasa Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer of Karnataka Bank, who was the chief guest. A book titled Muhurtha Padavi, authored by Dr Pavan, was also released during the programme.

Heggade assumed charge as Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala on October 24, 1968. The annual Pattabhisheka Vardhanthyotsava marks the anniversary of his investiture and is also used to announce new welfare and development initiatives.