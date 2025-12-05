DGCA requests cooperation from All Pilot Associations, Pilots amid IndiGo operational disruptions



This comes after continuous airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.



The DGCA said that the industry must prepare for even greater operational challenges, as passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply.



"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges. Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," the statement read.