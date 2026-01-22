DGCA issues record 1,628 pilot licences in 2024

"The number of CPLs have been increased by more than 2.5 times in the last eight years. The number of CPLs issued in India over the preceding years is as follows: 640 in 2018, 744 in 2019, 578 in 2020, 862 in 2021, 1,165 in 2022, 1,622 in 2023 and 1,347 in 2024," it said.