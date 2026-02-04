DGCA probes wingtip collision involving Air India and IndiGo at Mumbai Airport



Following the incident, both aircraft were taken back to their respective bays for inspection. Officials from the DGCA's Mumbai office have reached the site to assess the situation and conduct further checks. Further details are awaited.



A day earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) released a rejoinder on Tuesday regarding the purported malfunction of the fuel cut-off switch on Air India Boeing B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX, which was identified by the crew on two occasions on January 1.



They clarified that an external force was applied in the wrong direction, resulting in the switch from "RUN to CUTOFF".