Devendra Fadnavis announces 'Innovation City' at Davos; Tata Group to invest 11 billion dollars

Davos: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the development of a state-of-the-art "innovation city" situated near the Mumbai airport to help new businesses grow. The Chief Minister revealed that the Tata Group will invest 11 billion dollars in this project, which aims to provide a "Plug and Play" ecosystem specifically designed to support the start-up community.

Emphasising the state's commitment to the International Solar Alliance, Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra is transitioning its energy grid to ensure 52 per cent of its total power is supplied by renewable sources. Additionally, he outlined a comprehensive vision for a circular economy in Mumbai, focusing on sustainable urban development to transform the city into a greener financial capital.

