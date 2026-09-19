Developed India possible only when every child gets education: UP Governor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said building a developed India would be possible only when every child is connected with education, every person has access to healthcare and society is aware of cleanliness and a healthy lifestyle.

Interacting with 20 students of a Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya from Delhi's Kailash Nagar, Patel said impure water and a polluted environment adversely affect health and urged the students to remain conscious of cleanliness.

"Developed India can be built only when every child is connected with education, every person gets healthcare facilities and there is awareness about cleanliness and a healthy lifestyle in society," Patel told the students, according to a statement issued by the Jan Bhavan here.