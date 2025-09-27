“Determined to make Telangana the Aerospace Capital of India”: IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana's IT (Information Technology) and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu stated yesterday, Friday, September 26, that the state government is working with a clear goal to establish Telangana as the 'Aerospace Capital of India'.

The minister presided over a brainstorming session with prominent aerospace entrepreneurs and experts at the Secretariat, which was arranged in partnership with the FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Telangana Aerospace and Defence Committee.

The discussions centred on boosting the state's aerospace industry, future growth initiatives, and policy actions to leverage global prospects, The New Indian Express reports.

Sridhar Babu also revealed plans for a Phase-2 Aerospace and Defence Cluster that meets international standards, as well as an Aerospace MSME Park. Hyderabad is also poised to become a Green Aviation Hub, promoting drone technologies and green aviation fuels.

To ensure seamless industrial development, a task team of officials, industry leaders, and experts will monitor clearances and address bottlenecks.

Sridhar Babu urged the industry to partner in addressing skilled manpower shortages by adopting ITIs and Polytechnic Colleges, adding, “With your support, we can transform youth into globally competitive professionals.”

“Hyderabad hosts over 30 aerospace and defence OEMs and more than 1,000 MSMEs. DRDO, HAL, GMR, Tata, Adani-Elbit, Safran, and the Boeing–TASL JV are present in the State. Our aerospace exports have crossed Rs 28,000 crore. With comprehensive planning, we are determined to make Telangana the country’s aerospace capital,” he added.